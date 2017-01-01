Learning a language by yourself?

Speak with a native speaker.

Sign UpSign In

Access Lexody on a computer, smartphone, and tablet!

Find Native Speakers
Find Native Speakers

Find Native Speakers

Find speakers of any language, who also want to learn the language you speak.

Meet and Chat

Meet in person for 1 hour. Speak for 30 minutes in each language.

Find Native Speakers
Find Native Speakers

Real Life Fluency

Learn to hold conversations in real life. Become a fluent speaker of any language.

What’s a Lex?

Language Exchange

In 2017, let's learn by speaking.The modern way to learn a language.

I speak

And I'm learning

Meet up at a local cafe and play games provided by Lexody.

Sign Up

Speak only in English for 30 minutes.

Then, only in Spanish for 30 minutes.

Match with similar people

Match by language, city and age.

Lexody suggests safe meeting places

Meet at approved local spots such as a cafe or library.

Never run out of things to talk about

Not a naturally chatty person? Lexody provides games and activities!

Find Native Speakers
"With all of the research demonstrating the benefits of bilingualism, this is one of the easiest and effective ways to learn that foreign tongue"
WINNER: Best One Minute Speed Pitch, March 2017
"Walsh Costigan didn’t want to create just another dating or language learning app, but instead wanted to pull the best parts of each"